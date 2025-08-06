Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 422,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $96,343,000 after buying an additional 335,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $73,907,000 after buying an additional 290,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.01 and a 200 day moving average of $230.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

