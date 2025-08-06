LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.37 on September 2nd

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.

LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $99.36.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

