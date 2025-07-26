Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 900,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $68.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

