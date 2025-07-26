Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 611 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.05.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $495.86 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

