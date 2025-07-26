Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $492,000 Stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 909.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,858,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $96.96 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

