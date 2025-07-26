Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,684 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

