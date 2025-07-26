First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 261.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 224.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $124.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

