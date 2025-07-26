Barrington Research Weighs in on Travelzoo FY2027 Earnings

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for Travelzoo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 566.64%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 76,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,062,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,424,452.40. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock worth $2,017,270. 43.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

