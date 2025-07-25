Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $566.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.49.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.