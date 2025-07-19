Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.1% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $86.75. 791,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,866. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

