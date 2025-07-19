Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Down 13.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) were down 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 2,832,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the average daily volume of 336,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Southern Silver Exploration Trading Down 2.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.
About Southern Silver Exploration
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
