Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $121.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

