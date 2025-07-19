Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0%

CRM stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $250.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.45 and a 200 day moving average of $286.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 4,586 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $1,163,284.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,029.18. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,823. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.