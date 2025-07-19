E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading 21.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 21.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 809,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 654% from the average daily volume of 107,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.
E3 Lithium Stock Up 0.7%
The firm has a market cap of C$107.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
About E3 Lithium
E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than E3 Lithium
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.