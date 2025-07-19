McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Down 12.8% – Should You Sell?

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.80 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 132.40 ($1.78). 9,589,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,195% from the average session volume of 417,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.80 ($2.04).

McBride Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08. The company has a market capitalization of £227.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17.

About McBride

We are the leading European manufacturer and supplier of Private Label and Contract Manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets.

