Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VV stock opened at $289.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $290.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.81.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.