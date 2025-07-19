TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $109.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.25.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,405.70. This trade represents a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,159.92. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 244.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,996 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 218,961 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,493,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,307,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

