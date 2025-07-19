Sigma Planning Corp Sells 504 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $370.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.