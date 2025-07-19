Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after buying an additional 353,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,361,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,465,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $76.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

