Best Energy Stocks To Follow Today – July 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, Oklo, Vistra, GE Vernova, and Chevron are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, distribution or refinement of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to fluctuations in energy prices, industry regulations, and global demand for power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $9.43 on Wednesday, reaching $320.21. 62,990,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,096,146. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.47.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $278.84. 6,289,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,950,945. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $283.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.20.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded up $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.41. 25,911,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. 14,358,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,814,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $73.55.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.77. 3,756,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vistra has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $200.25.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,841. The company has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $566.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $483.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.90.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,244,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.54.

