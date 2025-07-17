Bailard Inc. Sells 761 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $470.45 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,294 shares of company stock worth $118,670,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.