Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

