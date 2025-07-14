Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $30.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.