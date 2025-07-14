XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $23.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Daiwa America lowered shares of XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.40 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in XPeng by 145.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in XPeng by 33.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 34.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 71,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.51.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

