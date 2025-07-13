Westmount Partners LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,861,000 after buying an additional 154,705 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,230,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

