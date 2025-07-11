Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $16.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,294 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $93.24 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3322 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

