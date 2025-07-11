400 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

