Freedom Day Solutions LLC Lowers Position in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC owned about 1.16% of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRUP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DRUP opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (DRUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a free-float market-cap weighted index of US large-cap companies that are deemed to be at the forefront of disruption and technological advancement. DRUP was launched on Oct 7, 2019 and is issued by GraniteShares.

