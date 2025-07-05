Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $107.95 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Equities analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXE. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

