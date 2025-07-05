Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,229 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $41,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $703,062.36. The trade was a 35.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,917,995.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,477.06. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,233 shares of company stock worth $17,014,551. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

