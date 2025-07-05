Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 62 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Ashley Still sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $14,764.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,119.38. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 23rd, Ashley Still sold 2,495 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $561,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ashley Still sold 63 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $13,446.09.

On Friday, May 2nd, Ashley Still sold 62 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $238.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $248.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a PE ratio of 310.08 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $440,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 68.0% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 215.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

