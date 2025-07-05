Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,124 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Leidos worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Leidos by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after buying an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its position in Leidos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 21,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $164.66 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.