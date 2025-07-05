Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,512 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Celsius by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $46.43 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Wall Street Zen cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $5,691,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,353,502.80. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

