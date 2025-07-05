American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average is $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

