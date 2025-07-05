Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,203. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $566.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $516.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

