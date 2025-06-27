Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 28 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $614.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $582.72 and a 200-day moving average of $583.03. The company has a market capitalization of $609.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

