iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

