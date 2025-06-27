Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $30.18 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

