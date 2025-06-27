iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,597 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.14 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

