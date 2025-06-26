KPP Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 295.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,947,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.