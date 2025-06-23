Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $333.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $328.00 to $333.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $261.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. Progressive has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,400. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

