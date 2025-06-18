The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $264.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 6,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.71, for a total transaction of $1,683,042.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

