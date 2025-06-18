Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 9,071 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,988 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

Oracle Trading Down 1.5%

ORCL opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

