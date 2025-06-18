Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 193 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

