Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 181.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $629.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

