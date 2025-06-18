LifeWealth Investments LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1%

PEG stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

