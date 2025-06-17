The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

