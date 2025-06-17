Short Interest in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM) Decreases By 35.1%

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 1,545.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 142,098 shares during the period.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

