Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. Purchases 900,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$12,690,000.00.

Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 2,000,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$14.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.27.

LUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.78.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

