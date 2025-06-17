Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. Purchases 900,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$12,690,000.00.
Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 2,000,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00.
Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of LUN stock opened at C$14.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.27.
Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.
