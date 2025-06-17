Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $115.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,420. This represents a 71.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $3,066,757.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,980.55. The trade was a 18.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,678 shares of company stock worth $17,689,105. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $956,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 164,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000.

GSHD stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

